Penang Gerakan lodges report over fake post claiming party flag at half-mast for Merdeka

Penang Gerakan Youth spokesman Kong Cheng Ann speaks to the media during the press conference at the Northeast District Police Station, August 31, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 31 — Penang Gerakan today lodged a police report against an individual who claimed the party had flown its flag at half-mast in front of the party headquarters along Macalister Road today.

Penang Gerakan Youth spokesman Ivan Kung said the individual had posted an old picture of the party headquarters with its party flag at half-mast.

“It was an old photo he might have downloaded from online, our party flag was not at half-mast yesterday and today,” he said after lodging a police report at the Northeast district police headquarters today.

He said the party had flown its flag at half-mast when Gerakan founding president Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu passed away in 2010 so the individual could have used an old photo from then.

Kung said the individual had intentionally posted the 10-year-old photo to smear the party’s name.

“We believe the posting was put up with bad intentions to smear our party’s name and cause disharmony so we hope police will investigate the person behind the post,” he said.

Kung said the picture posted was obviously old as the board on the front of the building still had the words “Parti Gerakan Rakyat Malaysia” in the photo.

Gerakan had renamed its building in May last year and removed the Parti Gerakan board from the front of its building, replacing it with the name “Wisma Tun Dr Lim Chong Eu”.