Op Ambang Merdeka: Five nabbed for gambling

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — Five men were arrested while they were playing poker at Jalan Penchala 7, Kampung Sungai Penchala early today.

Brickfields Police chief ACP Zairulnizam Mohd Zainuddin @ Hilmi said the men, aged between 56 and 62, were picked up at about 1.30am under “Op Ambang Merdeka” at a fish pond.

He said police seized 110 playing cards and RM2,452 cash from the gamblers.

“All of them are being remanded for one day and the case is being investigated under Section 7 (2) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953,” he said in a statement.

The suspects also were issued compound notices for violating the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

In the same operation, Brickfields police issued eight summonses for various offences. — Bernama