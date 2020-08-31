National Day should be celebrated, although fight against Covid-19 not over, says Raja of Perlis

Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail (seated, left) reminded the people as the heirs of the country, they should ensure the country remains independent and peaceful. — Picture via Facebook/KDN

KANGAR, Aug 31 — National Day has to be celebrated even though the country is still threatened by the Covid-19 pandemic so that the people always remember the sacrifices of the past generation in achieving independence for the country, said the Raja of Perlis Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Putra Jamalullail.

He also reminded the people as the heirs of the country, they should ensure the country remains independent and peaceful.

“Hence, they should avoid any sensitive issues or create a situation that create anxiety and cause rift among the people in the country,” he said in his speech at the state-level Merdeka Eve celebration at Dewan Wawasan late yesterday.

Also present was the Raja Perempuan of Perlis Tuanku Tengku Fauziah Tengku Abdul Rashid, Raja Muda of Perlis Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail and Raja Puan Muda of Perlis Tuanku Hajah Lailatul Shahreen Akashah Khalil.

The Raja of Perlis also called on the people to appreciate the theme of this year’s National Day celebration, “Malaysia Prihatin” (Malaysia Cares) by being more sensitive to those in need of assistance, especially those affected by Covid-19.

“This noble value should always be nurtured in all aspects of life among the people of this country regardless of rank, position or race and religion,” he added. — Bernama