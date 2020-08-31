N. Sembilan police chief suffers broken shoulder after falling off motorcycle

Negri Sembilan Police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop broke his left shoulder after falling off his high-powered motorcycle while riding the machine in Bentong, Pahang today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

SEREMBAN, Aug 31 — Negri Sembilan Police chief Datuk Mohamad Mat Yusop sustained a broken left shoulder after he fell off his high-powered motorcycle while riding the machine in Bentong, Pahang today.

Negri Sembilan Police deputy chief SAC Che Zakaria Othman said the incident occurred at about 2.30pm.

“During the incident, he was riding his motorcycle, however, he fell on his own.

“He was treated at Bentong Hospital but later transferred to KPJ Seremban Hospital for further treatment and his condition is stable,” he told Bernama when contacted. — Bernama