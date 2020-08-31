Ismail Sabri: 253 arrested, 32 remanded for various RMCO violations

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said of the 253 people, 219 were compounded while 32 remanded, with two let out on bail. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — Police yesterday arrested 253 people for failing to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOP) of the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

Senior Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri said of the 253 people, 219 were compounded while 32 remanded, with two let out on bail.

“The various offences include involvement in night club or pub activities, failure to prepare recording equipment for those leaving and entering premises, operating premises overtime, breaching quarantine centres, participating in activities with many people and making it difficult to maintain social distancing, failure to pay quarantine centre fees, and involvement in gambling activities,” he said in a statement.

Some 5,170 teams involving 17,765 personnel conducted enforcement operations in 3,579 supermarkets, 4,805 restaurants, 1,182 hawkers, 1,052 factories, 3,631 banks, and 649 government offices.

Also monitored were 1,082 land transportation terminals, 211 water transportation terminals, and 75 air transportation terminals.

“Meanwhile as part of the Operasi Benting to control the nation’s borders and prevent the entry of undocumented migrants, the police conducted 63 roadblocks nationwide and inspected 27,197 vehicles, to determine if any migrants were using ratlines to enter Malaysia.

“From July 24 until yesterday, approximately 20,455 individuals have returned to Malaysia via international entry points, and have since been placed in 73 hotels and four public training institutes, situated in KL, Selangor, Negri Sembilan, Penang, Johor, Sarawak, Kelantan, Perak, Kedah, Perlis, Terengganu, Sabah, and Labuan,” Ismail said.

Of this number, 8,917 are currently undergoing mandatory quarantining, with 56 sent to hospitals for treatment. 11,482 have since been discharged and permitted to return home.

“These individuals returned from 32 countries, including the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Qatar, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, India, UAE, Jepun, Turkey, South Korea, Iran, Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Timor Leste, Taiwan, China, UK, the Netherlands, Papua New Guinea, Egypt, Spain, France, Australia, New Zealand, and the United States.

“The police also conducted 220 inspections upon those who are currently undergoing the mandatory 14-day quarantine in their respective homes. None have been found violating the outlined SOPs,” he said.