26 individuals nabbed for partying at entertainment centre

JOHOR BARU, Aug 31 — A total of 26 individuals including an Indonesian woman were detained in a raid at an entertainment centre at Jalan Bayu 1/2, Taman Nusabayu, Gelang Patah, near here, early today.

Iskandar Puteri police chief ACP Dzulkhairi Mukhtar said in the 12.30am raid, 23 men and three women, aged between 16 and 34, were found drinking alcohol and violating recovery movement control order (RMCO) standard operating procedure (SOP).

“Upon inspection, 11 of them have previous records related to crime and drugs, however their urine tests came back negative.

“Besides that, the premises also failed to show an entertainment licence and did not implement RMCO SOP,” he said in a statement.

Dzulhairi said the local detainees would be investigated under Section 6(2) of the Johor State Enactment, Section 25(1) of the National Registration Act and Regulation 3 of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) Regulations 2020, while the Indonesian under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act.

He said all of them were issued compound fine for breaching RMCO SOP. — Bernama