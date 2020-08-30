Zahid: Landslide victory shows strong cooperation between BN, PAS, Bersatu

BN candidate Mohd Zaidi Aziz flanked by BN President Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi and Pekan MP Datuk Seri Najib Razak, celebrate the party’s win at the Slim by-election, August 28, 2020. — Bernama pic

TANJUNG MALIM, Aug 30 — Barisan Nasional’s (BN) landslide victory in the Slim state by-election reflects the good relations the party has with PAS and Bersatu, said BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

He said it also showed that the plan laid out by the three parties was smart and well-structured.

“The win with a 10,945-vote majority is very encouraging and definitely was due to the cooperation of all, especially our friends in these parties,” he said when met by reporters after the result of the Slim state by-election was announced at the Dewan Sri Tanjung of Tanjung Malim District Council here, tonight.

BN candidate Mohd Zaidi Aziz, 43, polled 13,060 votes, while his opponents two Independent candidates, lawyer Amir Khusyairi Mohamad Tanusi, 38, representing Parti Pejuang Tanahair (Pejuang) managed 2,115 votes and former teacher S. Santharasekaran, 44, obtained 276 votes.

Ahmad Zahid said the success was also an indication that if the cooperation continued in the Sabah state election next month, victory would be in the hands of BN candidates and friends in the Perikatan Nasional (PN).

Meanwhile, Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan said the victory clearly showed that public support is currently on BN, Muafakat Nasional and PN side.

Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said he was surprised that the BN candidate won with a vast majority.

“I did not expect the landslide victory as we know who is behind the Independent candidate so this clearly shows that Slim constituents have rejected Pejuang,” he said.

Apart from that, BN secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa said this was a great achievement for a by-election and hoped that the feel-good factor would be brought to the Sabah state election on September 26.

“Well of course Sabah we have been working together, we are now sorting out to make sure that it’s going to be one on one against Warisan. In fact, by the middle of next week we should be able to resolve in terms of seat distribution among the PN parties,” he said. — Bernama