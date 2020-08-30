RMCO: Merdeka Day 2020 to be celebrated under new norms

LED lights illuminate the Saloma Link to display the Jalur Gemilang in Kuala Lumpur August 28, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — For the first time in history, the National Day celebration tomorrow will be held in accordance with the new norms by complying with the standard operating procedure (SOP) of the ongoing recovery movement control order.

This year, there will be no assemblies and parades by uniformed bodies, government agencies and private sector, but instead, they will be replaced by events with a limited number of attendees.

The 63rd National Day celebration is scheduled to commence with the arrival of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah at the Dataran Pahlawan, Putrajaya.

On hand to welcome Their Majesties upon their arrival are the Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin and Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah, who is also chairman of the main committee of the 2020 National Day and Malaysia Day celebrations.

It will be followed by singing the national anthem, Negaraku, before Al-Sultan Abdullah delivers his Royal Address.

Later, Their Majesties and the dignitaries are scheduled to watch a live telecast of the National Day celebration via a large screen provided by RTM.

‘Malaysia Prihatin’ (Malaysia Cares), the theme for this year’s National Day celebration, carries a deep meaning for Malaysians as the country is still fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. — Bernama