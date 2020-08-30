Nafas channels RM598,000 to farmers’ organisations in Sabah

Nafas has channelled an allocation of RM598,000 to the state Farmers Organisation and 26 Area Farmers Organisations in Sabah. — Reuters pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 30 — The National Farmers Organisation (Nafas) has channelled an allocation of RM598,000 to the state Farmers Organisation (PPN) and 26 Area Farmers Organisations (PPK) in Sabah.

Nafas Board of Directors member Datuk Mohd Nazri Abdullah said RM130,000 of the sum was channelled to the state PPN while each PPK received RM18,000.

“The allocation for the PPN includes the Nafas business zakat amounting to RM80,000 and Annual General Meeting grant of RM50,000,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Nazri said the allocation to each PPK involved business zakat amounting to RM10,000 and RM5,000 special aid to help alleviate the burden of farmers affected by Covid-19 pandemic.

“Each PPK received another RM3,000 as the management grant for AGM. The allocation is expected to benefit all target groups, especially in Sabah,” he said. — Bernama