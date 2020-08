Muhyiddin receives 5,500 membership forms for Bersatu Zone 5

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin visiting the market in conjunction with his visit to Sandakan August 30, 2020. — Bernama pic

SANDAKAN, Aug 30 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) today received 5,500 new members for Bersatu Zone 5 here covering Beluran, Sandakan, Kinabatangan, Libaran and Batu Sapi.

The participation forms were handed by Datuk Mohd Afendi Hamdan, patron of Sandakan Entrepreneur Association to the Prime Minister cum Bersatu president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin in ceremony at Sabah Hotel here today.

The ceremony was witnessed by Sabah Bersatu chief Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor.

Bernama learned that from the total, 1,500 were applications from Sandakan while the remaining forms were from Beluran, Kinabatangan, Libaran and Batu Sapi.

Earlier, a thunderous applause from Bersatu members greeted Muhyiddin upon his entry at the hotel ballroom.

Muhyiddin arrived in Sabah yesterday for a visit to the state as prime minister. — Bernama