Johor PAS agreeable to fielding non-Muslim candidates in GE15

Johor Umno chief Datuk Hasni Mohammad (left) and his PAS counterpart Abdullah Husin (right) speak to reporters after jointly chairing the state Muafakat Nasional steering committee meeting in Johor Baru August 26, 2020. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Aug 30 — Johor PAS will support any candidate from its PAS’ Supporters Assembly (DHPP) who is selected to contest in the 15th general election (GE15), said Johor PAS Commissioner Abdullah Hussin.

He said any decision on the fielding of candidates from DHPP was subject to the approval of the party’s central leadership.

Abdullah said Johor DHPP head R. Kumutha had contested for state seats in the past three general elections on the recommendation of Johor PAS.

“When you have joined with other parties under Muafakat Nasional and Perikatan Nasional, then, of course, there is a give and take (arrangement). But, if advised to contest, the state PAS will give its full support,” he said after opening the inaugural Johor DHPP Convention here today.

He said this when asked on the number of non-Muslim candidates from DHPP that will contest in GE15.

Abdullah said Johor PAS aimed to increase the Johor DHPP membership to 2,000 by the end of this year from the current 600 members. — Bernama