Johor hopes fed govt will approve allocation to repair, build causeway culverts, says state exco

Johor Public Works, Transport and Infrastructure Committee chairman Mohd Solihan Badri (centre) said an application for the allocation had been made through the state Economic Planning Unit. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Aug 30 — The Johor government hopes that the federal government will approve an allocation of RM13 million to build and repair the culverts under the Johor Causeway to allow good water flow in the Straits of Johor.

State Public Works, Transport and Infrastructure Committee chairman Mohd Solihan Badri said an application for the allocation had been made through the state Economic Planning Unit (EPU) and, if it was approved, the construction project was expected to start in the middle of next year.

He said there were 10 culverts at the causeway of which eight were blocked with earth due to the consequences of development projects while the other two were still functioning so far.

“The two culverts that are still working will be repaired, while the other eight will be replaced with new ones.

“We hope the constructions of the 1.8-metre long culverts that enable water to flow from east to west can further improve water quality, avoid pollution, overcome bad smell and boost marine life,” he told reporters after hoisting the Jalur Gemilang in conjunction with the 63rd National Day at the causeway, here, today.

He said the effort was also seen as capable of preventing the deaths of thousands of fish at Lido Beach on August 28 last year from recurring.

Mohd Solihan said the construction project would not affect the structure of the causeway or cause traffic congestion.

“We will use (appropriate) technology, therefore we hope this project can be expedited if it is approved, especially at a time like this when it is not crowded,” he said.

On the Johor Public Transport Corporation (PAJ) bus service, Mohd Solihan said 201 round trip trips to carry passengers had been recorded under the Reciprocated Green Route (RGL) and the Periodic Shuttle Rules (PCA) schemes, so far.

‘’A total 3,439 people have entered Singapore using the PAJ bus service while the number of people entering Malaysia using the same service was 628 people,’’ he said.

He said 1,684 individuals had entered Malaysia from Singapore under the PGL and PCA schemes since the border crossing started on August 17.

Meanwhile, 7,159 individuals from Malaysia had entered Singapore under the schemes, he added. — Bernama