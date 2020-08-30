I became minister not to be popular, says Radzi Jidin

Senior Minister (Education) Dr Radzi Jidin today stressed that he holds the post not to become popular, but to ensure that every Malaysian especially the youth will receive a proper education. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 30 — Senior Minister (Education) Dr Radzi Jidin today, stressed that he holds the post not to become popular, but to ensure that every Malaysian especially the youth will receive a proper education.

The village boy from Ketereh, Kelantan, who had the opportunity to study in one of the best schools in the country, the Royal Military College, before furthering his studies to Australia, vowed to repay the chance he had by ensuring the people would get the best education.

He said, in realising his dream, making surprise visits to schools has become a routine to him, to see for himself the neutral learning environment, besides personally asking for feed backs from teachers and students in order to improve the country’s education system.

“That (becoming popular) is not needed, what is required is the implementation of methods and policies, that benefit students and parents.

“We can do it, we have the resources, that is why I say I do like anything fancy, what is important is the delivery. This is because education can change lives,” he said in his speech during a high tea ceremony with the Sabah media here, today.

Radzi said at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, the country’s education faced numerous challenges in ensuring every student would not be left behind (in studies), as such new methods of learning such as virtual learning needed to be adapted by various parties, particularly teachers and students.

“Many students do not learn during the MCO (movement control order), we know, but when the schools open, the holiday comes, so when is the syllabus going to be completed?

“As a responsible ministry, we cannot allow this to happen, that is why I take the risk, despite the complaints, to stick to the plan, to make sure the students will not miss their lessons because of MCO,” he said.

He said he understood the burden felt by teachers, but asked them to give their best. — Bernama