Bandar Kuching MP says has written to Dewan Rakyat Speaker over PAS MP’s Bible remarks

Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii (centre) speaks during a press conference at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur August 13, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Aug 30 — Bandar Kuching Member of Parliament Dr Kelvin Yii Lee Wuen today said he has sent a letter to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun to get a ruling on a recent statement by Pasir Puteh Member of Parliament Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh.

Dr Yii said the PAS MP’s remarks on the Bible in Parliament had crossed the line and insulted Christians.

“I have also raised the issue last week in Parliament itself for a ruling and I will continue to follow up on the matter as it sets a bad precedent in the honourable House where insensitive comments against other religions should not have been condoned,” Dr Yii said in a statement.

While he is not personally offended by Nik Zawawi’s remarks, he said he wants to set the record straight that no one is above the law even in Parliament.

Dr Yii expressed regret that Nik Zawawi has shown no remorse and said he has no intention of apologising in response to a demand made by the Association of Churches in Sarawak (ACS) yesterday.

He said Nik Zawawi has also insulted Christians by saying they have no right to be offended.

During the debate on the Road Transport Transport (Amendment) Bill 2020 to propose heavier fines for drink driving offenders on August 26, the PAS MP had claimed that “Kitab Injil ini dipesongkan atau pun diubah” (The Bible is distorted or changed).

Dr Yii said the PAS federal lawmaker had failed to grasp how insensitive his comments were to not only the Christian community, but also all communities in multiracial and multireligious Malaysia.

“While I believe the Christian community will not react harshly or get easily offended as they are secure in their faith and find no need to defend their God, I believe a proper precedent has to be set in the House of Parliament where such remarks should not have been made,” he said.

Dr Yii stressed that MPs should set a good example by promoting unity and not division.