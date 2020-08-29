Tawau Shariah Court new building approved

TAWAU, Aug 29 — The federal government has approved an allocation of RM30 million for the construction of a new Tawau Shariah Court building here, said Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Ahmad Marzuk Shaary.

Ahmad Marzuk Shaary said that the building is expected to be completed by 2022 and construction works will commence in the near future.

“Previously, we were waiting for the status of land at Jalan Datuk Titingan Off Tanjung Batu to be gazetted for the new building site of the Tawau Shariah Court,” he told reporters after presenting Covid-19 donations to the residents of Kampung Bergosong in Pulau Sebatik here today.

Ahmad Marzuk said that the construction of the building was important to enable the Shariah court to carry out its functions smoothly and effectively as the court registered the second-highest number of cases in Sabah after Kota Kinabalu.

The Tawau Shariah Court is currently operating from rented premises in the Tawau city centre.

On his visit to Pulau Sebatik, Ahmad Marzuk said that a total of 224 residents of Kampung Bergosong received donations in the form of cash and food items from the Musaadah Covid-19 fund of the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) as well as contributions from the Malaysian Islamic Economic Development Foundation (Yapeim). — Bernama