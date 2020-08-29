Sarawak Women’s Ministry to promote digitalisation

Sarawak’s Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Ministry will embark on a comprehensive digital transformation journey to improve its service delivery and to reach out to more Sarawakians. — AFP pic

KUCHING, Aug 29 — Sarawak’s Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Childhood Development Ministry will embark on a comprehensive digital transformation journey to improve its service delivery and to reach out to more Sarawakians.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah, today said the initiative, which is part of the Electronic Government programme, will integrate all its services into one online platform known as iSarawakCare.

She said the components of the iSarawakCare platform will allow integration between the relevant state agencies, businesses and community on all kinds of welfare assistance and social services.

“This platform will provide easy access to the rakyat to communicate with us and apply for the relevant assistance required...anytime, anywhere,” she said in her speech at the state-level Women’s Day celebration here.

She said this initiative would improve the efficiency of transactions, reducing travelling and waiting time as well as avoiding out-of-pocket transport and postage costs, especially for those from the rural areas.

Through the iSarawakCare platform, Fatimah said, Sarawakians will be able to complete transactions online at a time and place that suit them best, whether in their living room on a tablet, on their phone in the bus or during their lunch break.

She said the initiative will be implemented together with the Sarawak Multimedia Authority.

Meanwhile, Batang Lupar Member of Parliament Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim was among the six recipients of the state Anugerah Tokoh Wanita 2020. She was given the Datuk Patinggi Laila Taib Award.

The other award recipients were Datuk Norhayati Mohd Ismail (Anugerah Ketua Menteri Kempimpinan Wanita), Kansar Karar (Anugerah Ketua Menteri Usahawan Wanita), Mary Tay Sew Geok (Anugerah Ketua Menteri Pencapaian Khas Bidang Digital) and Purple Lily Social Association Kuching (Anugerah Pertubuhan NGO Cemerlang).

They received their awards from the wife of Yang Dipertua Negeri, Toh Puan Raghad Kurdi Taib. — Bernama