Saifuddin: Perikatan will decide if direct mandate needed

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah (centre) attends the National Day 2020 Celebration rehearsal at Dataran Pahlawan in Putrajaya August 29, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 29 — Perikatan Nasional’s leaders must determine if the informal coalition should call for an early general election to secure a direct mandate to govern, Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said.

The Bersatu communications and multimedia minister said this when asked about Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s assertion that the coalition needed to dispel views that it was an unelected government.

“Definitely this decision will be made by the top leadership of PN.

“I’m just a small player, I cannot comment on that,” he told reporters during a press conference after the National Day celebration rehearsal held at the Dataran Pahlawan Negara here.

The Indera Mahkota MP was among lawmakers who only recently joined Bersatu after months as independents following their departure from PKR that helped put PN in power.

After he dodged the initial question, reporters pressed him for his opinion as a minister.

“For Cabinet members, they will follow the prime minister,” he said.

Last night, Zahid said Tan Sri Muhyididn Yassin’s PN coalition must win the people’s mandate to put an end to continued views that it was a “backdoor” administration.

PN seized control of the federal government after Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad resigned as the prime minister and Bersatu withdrew from the Pakatan Harapan coalition in February.