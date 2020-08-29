Saifuddin: 300,000 Jalur Gemilang distributed nationwide for Merdeka

Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said a total of 300,000 Malaysian flags, the Jalur Gemilang, have been distributed at 2,022 locations nationwide since July 28. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 29 — A total of 300,000 Malaysian flags, the Jalur Gemilang, have been distributed at 2,022 locations nationwide since July 28, said Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

He said that it was an annual programme organised by the Information Department in conjunction with the National Day celebrations, to lift up the patriotic spirit among Malaysians besides encouraging them to fly the Jalur Gemilang.

Saifuddin said this to reporters after a walkabout around the Kampung Baru Mosque here, today.

Meanwhile, he once again invited all Malaysians to participate in #MomenNegaraku, an initiative by the ministry to encourage the public to share their best experiences as a Malaysian citizen on social media such as Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

“Tomorrow, there will be a countdown to midnight in Angkasapuri and I would like to invite everyone to participate in #MomenNegaraku. No matter where you are, let’s stand up and sing the national anthem Negaraku.

“Then, share the moment on your social media accounts,” he said.

Earlier, Saifuddin led the Merdeka Info on Wheels (IOW) convoy, which departed from the Communications and Multimedia Ministry in Putrajaya, to three locations in the city centre.

The convoy comprising 15 vehicles also involved a walkabout session in Little India in Brickfields, Jalan Pasar in the Pudu Area, and Kampung Baru Mosque Kuala Lumpur.

The Merdeka IOW programme announces information on government initiatives via mobile units.

The 2020 National Day celebrations will be held at the Dataran Pahlawan Negara, Putrajaya on Aug 31, and the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah’s Royal Address will be the focus of this year’s affair.

The celebrations will be carried out in a moderate manner in accordance with the new norms and will be broadcast live via local television stations. — Bernama