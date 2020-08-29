Nine-year-old electrocuted on football field

The PDRM logo as seen at Bukit Aman in Kuala Lumpur January 16, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 29 — A nine-year-old boy was believed to have been electrocuted while on a football field at Jalan Impian Emas 14, Taman Impian Emas here today.

Johor Bahru Utara police chief ACP Mohd Taib Ahmad said in the about 2.45 pm incident, Musyrif Hakimi Musaffendy, was believed not to be wearing shoes while on the field which was wet due to rain.

“Police received a phone call at about 3 pm. It is understood that during the incident, the victim complained to a friend that he was feeling hot and subsequently he collapsed,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Taib said earlier there were the waving of the Jalur Gemilang and National Month activities organised by a government agency at the football field.

He said the body was sent to the Sultanah Aminah Hospital here for post-mortem and the case was classified as sudden death. — Bernama