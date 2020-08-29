Muhyiddin: Rela one of the best platforms to foster unity among Malaysians

Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said Rela is one the best platforms for the government to foster unity among Malaysians. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 29 — The People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) is one the best platforms for the government to foster unity among the people, said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

As such, he said Rela personnel should always try to best use this advantage in an effort to help the government maintain peace and harmony in the country.

“I wish to emphasise that racial and skin colour differences are not an obstacle for us to be united as one nation which adheres to the same principle of nationhood.

“Embrace the principles of Rukun Negara that we have upheld all this while. I believe, with the spirit of unity and willingness to help one another, we can overcome any challenges and hardships, and not just the Covid-19 pandemic currently affecting the country,” he said.

He said this while speaking at a meeting with about 1,500 Rela personnel in Sabah at Dewan Canselor Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) here today.

Also present were Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, Deputy Home Minister II Jonathan Yasin and Rela acting director-general Kamaruddin Rapig.

The Prime Minister said Rela members were also working tirelessly to help the government curb the spread of Covid-19.

He said Rela personnel had a role of their own in assisting the government, whether it is in maintaining public safety, distributing aid and food or in efforts to discipline the public to comply with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He added that the Rela personnel, who are closer to the communities, were also tasked with ensuring the public adhered to the guidelines drawn up by the authorities.

Muhyiddin also urged the public, including Rela personnel, to download the MySejahtera application and to take advantage of the app as it could track close contacts of Covid-19 patients should there be a case in certain areas.

At the event, Muhyiddin also announced an allocation of RM10 million for the purchase of additional uniforms for Rela personnel in Sabah.

“This allocation is a sign of our gratitude and appreciation for Sabah Rela personnel who have worked tirelessly to carry out their duties with excellence as frontliners in facing the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said. — Bernama