In Sabah visit, Muhyiddin says sad ‘old friend’ Shafie no longer a comrade

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was welcomed by Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal upon his arrival at the Kota Kinabalu International Airport August 29, 2020. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, Aug 29 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said he feels sad that caretaker Sabah chief minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal is no longer a comrade on the same political side as he is when the latter greeted him at his arrival here earlier today.

Speaking to ethnic and community leaders this afternoon, he reiterated his hopes, saying that his visit was to coincide with the coming state elections and he hoped to convince Sabahans to consider a future aligned to Perikatan Nasional government.

“I was quite saddened to be welcomed by Shafie, who is my old friend. We were on the same struggle and got kicked out of the Cabinet together. Then we were in the same boat but now I am the prime minister. But what I’m sad about is the Sabah leadership is not with me.

“He is my good friend. We know in politics one day you can be friends, but the next day, you can be enemies, but when it comes to administration, we should be together to make a difference,” he said.

Muhyiddin said that the state and the federal government need each other to affect change and make a difference to solve the problems of the state.

“It cannot be just Sabah or just the federal government to solve problems. But together under PN a lot of problems can be solved. That’s the logic. That’s why when the time comes, I want you to think properly about Sabah’s future,” he said.

Muhyiddin said that PN wanted to ensure all the ethnic groups was Sabah was kept in the fold and not left out.

Earlier today, he said Sabahans will benefit more if their state administration were aligned with the coalition governing federally.

Muhyiddin is on a two-day visit to the state and will also meet members of the Opposition later tonight to cobble together an alliance for the election that will be held on September 26 after two weeks of campaigning.

He is expected to lead the PN coalition partners consisting of Bersatu, Sabah Progressive Party (SAPP), state Barisan Nasional — Umno, MCA, Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS), former BN component party Parti Bersatu Sabah and Parti Solidarity Tanah Airku (Star).