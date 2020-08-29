Government studying new mechanism to assist those unemployed due to Covid-19

File photo of Deputy Human Resources Minister Awang Hashim presenting a replica of the RM2,000 cheque of SOCSO funeral management benefit and survivor’s pension to Nor Hafizah Mohd Aziz in Changlun, May 28, 2020. — Bernama pic

PENDANG, Aug 29 — The Human Resources Ministry is studying new mechanisms to train those who have been left unemployed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, said its deputy minister Awang Hashim.

He said the study conducted in collaboration with several relevant agencies under the ministry would be looking at skills required by the industries including Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes.

“Under the new norms, people need to be prepared to accept and learn various skills in line with the needs of the industries. We will train these people so that they will have additional skills and become value-added candidates.

“If before, we employ and train them, but now we find them a place and later train them. With this new concept they wil not end up as failures or return to their villages to remain unemployed,” he told reporters after handing over contributions to mosques in the Pendang parliamentary constituency here today. — Bernama