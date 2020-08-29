EMCO: More than 3,200 Amanjaya residents screened, says Kedah health director

A medical worker takes a swab at a Covid-19 drive-through screening area at KPJ Ampang Puteri April 9, 2020. — Picture by Hari Anggara

ALOR SETAR, Aug 29 — A total of 3,216 residents in Amanjaya, Sungai Petani, which has been placed under the administrative enhanced movement control order (EMCO), were screened as of 8pm last night.

Kedah Health director Dr Mohd Fikri Ujang said a total of 22,360 households in three zones — Kenanga, Melur and Mawar — would be screened by the Ministry of Health (MOH) staff.

“The State Health Department has opened six Covid-19 sampling centres, two for each zone. A total of 700 health personnel has been assigned to conduct the screenings from 8 am to 8 pm.

“As of 8pm last night, 14.4 per cent of the residents were screened and the samples were sent to the national public health laboratories in Ipoh, Perak and Sungai Buloh, Selangor for further action,” he said in a statement here today.

Meanwhile, Dr Mohd Fikri said the state Health Department also carried out health promotion activities in the three zones via public announcements, leaflets, briefings, small group discussions and information sharing on social media regarding the enforcement of the EMCO.

“These activities can alleviate concerns of the residents in the affected areas. The state Health Department also calls on all communities in Kedah to comply with the standard operating procedures and embrace the new norms in an effort to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

Last Thursday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced the enforcement of the administrative EMCO in Amanjaya, effective yesterday until a date to be announced later.

He said residents were not allowed to leave, while outsiders were not allowed to enter the three zones even for work, and roadblocks would also be set up by the Royal Malaysia Police and the Malaysian Armed Forces to monitor movements. — Bernama