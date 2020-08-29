Agong again giving royal address on Merdeka to mark 50 years of Rukunegara, says minister

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah attends the National Day 2020 Celebration rehearsal at Dataran Pahlawan in Putrajaya August 29, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 29 — This year’s Merdeka Day celebration will feature a royal address from Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Rukunegara, said Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah.

The communications and multimedia minister noted that this will only be the second time the Agong will deliver such an address in relation to the National Principles.

“The first time a King’s address was delivered was 50 years ago, when the fourth Agong (Yang di-Pertuan Agong Tuanku Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Zainal Abidin) spelled out the Rukunegara then.

“So that will be one of the highlights of this National Day celebration since it’s the 50th anniversary of the Rukunegara this year,” Saifuddin told reporters after observing the National Day celebration’s second rehearsal at the Dataran Pahlawan Negara here.

This year will be the first time the public may not be present to witness the Merdeka parade, as all have been advised to watch broadcasts of the scaled-down event at home.

“Apart from the live event held here (Dataran Pahlawan Negara), several other locations where main events will be held simultaneously include the Tugu Negara and Putrajaya Boulevard and live telecast from five states, while others will be pre-recorded,” he said.

Among the challenges faced, Saifuddin said, was to synchronise the live telecasts at all the locations.

He added that on August 31, a brief programme has been arranged including the arrival of the Agong and Raja Permaisuri Agong at the Dataran Pahlawan Negara, a royal salute and an honour guard inspection.

Both will then proceed indoors to watch the live stream of the celebrations.