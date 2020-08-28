Too late to claim your ministry doesn’t do direct negotiations, Zuraida told

DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng says Zuraida cannot deny her ministry awarded contracts directly since the finance minister has already shown this in Parliament. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 ― Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin cannot deny her ministry awarded contracts directly since the finance minister has already shown this in Parliament, Lim Guan Eng said today.

The DAP secretary-general said the list Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz provided to federal lawmakers clearly contradicted Zuraida’s assertion.

“She (Zuraida) should take it up with Tengku Zafrul and not me.

“But what I want to tell her is that, 'nasi sudah jadi bubur (too late), since the list has been released by her own Cabinet colleague, don't blame me,” Lim told reporters in a press conference at the DAP headquarters here today.

Yesterday, Zuraida claimed that she had no knowledge of two directly negotiated contracts awarded by the ministry during Pakatan Harapan’s time in power.

Zuraida was in charge of the ministry both then and now.

