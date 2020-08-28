RON95, RON97 petrol prices up 1 sen, diesel down 2 sen

A man refuels his motorcycle at a petrol station in Kuala Lumpur March 18, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — The retail price for RON95 and RON97 will go up by one sen respectively, while diesel down two sen for the Aug 29 to Sept 4 period.

According to a statement from the Finance Ministry, based on the weekly retail pricing of petroleum products using the Automatic Pricing Mechanism formula, the new retail price for RON95 is RM1.72 per litre, RON97 (RM2.02/litre) and diesel (RM1.78/litre).

“The government will continue to monitor the trends of global crude oil prices and take appropriate measures to ensure the continued welfare and well-being of the people,” it said. — Bernama