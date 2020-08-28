Guan Eng: Azmin snubbed Speaker by having sec-gen reply

DAP secretary general Lim Guan Eng speaks during a press conference in Kuala Lumpur August 28, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali disrespected the Speaker of Parliament by having a subordinate respond to a claim he misled Parliament on the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), Lim Guan Eng said.

Lim previously accused the international trade and industry minister of misleading Parliament by claiming the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration had decided to ratify the treaty.

“I had on August 3 referred the matter to the Speaker, however, only a reply was provided by the MITI secretary-general Datuk Lokman Hakim Ali on August 13, and not Azmin himself.

“But Azmin should have been the one giving the reply and not the secretary-general. This is an insult to the Speaker,” Lim told reporters during a press conference held at the DAP headquarters here today.

MORE TO COME