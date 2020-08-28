Covid-19: Muslims in Perlis required to bring own prayer mats to mosques

Malaysian Muslims observe social distancing while performing Friday prayers at the Al-Hidayah Mosque during recovery movement control order in Kampung Sungai Penchala, Segambut June 12, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

ARAU, Aug 28 — The Perlis Islamic Affairs and Malay Customs Council (MAIPs) has maintained the requirement for members of the congregation to bring their own prayer mats when performing prayers at mosques.

The Raja Muda of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Faizuddin Putra Jamalullail, said the decision was made after assessing the need to comply with health and safety standard operating procedures (SOP) to avoid the potential transmission of the Covid-19 virus in the state.

Tuanku Syed Faizuddin, who is also MAIPs president, said in a statement today that using own prayer mat should be practised as a new normal.

On Tuesday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob announced that the Special Ministerial Meeting on the movement control order Implementation agreed to ease the requirement on bringing own prayer mat for individuals joining congregational prayers in the mosque, but its implementation is subject to the religious authority of the states.

However, the federal government still encouraged individuals to bring along their own prayer mats while the use of a face mask is still mandatory. — Bernama