Covid-19: Mandatory quarantine for Malaysians returning to Sarawak from abroad starting Sept 1

Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah speaking to reporters August 10, 2020. — Picture courtesy of Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas)

KUCHING, Aug 28 — Effective September 1, all Malaysians (including residents) entering Sarawak from abroad must undergo a 14-day mandatory quarantine period at a centre specified by the Sarawak government.

State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Sarawak chairman, Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, said Covid-19 testing will be done on the second and tenth day, with quarantine and testing costs borne by the state government for Sarawakians.

“Non-Sarawakians will pay their own costs,” he said at a Covid-19 press conference at Bangunan DUN Lama today.

Uggah, who is also Sarawak Deputy Chief Minister I, said Malaysians entering Sarawak from West Malaysia, Labuan and Sabah are not required to undergo the mandatory quarantine, but must submit the E-Health Declaration Form (E-HDF).

“Random testing will be done on those arriving to Sarawak by air, land and sea,” he added.

He also said that effective September 1, in-bound and out-bound flights will operate normally.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Local Government and Housing Sarawak has prepared a standard operating procedure (SOP) for children’s recreational centres in shopping malls which will be permitted to resume operations from September 1. — Bernama