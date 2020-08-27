Umno will still negotiate seats with Bersatu, Annuar tells Dr Mahathir

Tan Sri Annuar Musa says Umno will negotiate seats with Bersatu as ‘siblings’. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 ― Barisan Nasional secretary-general Tan Sri Annuar Musa has corrected Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad on Umno and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia’s (Bersatu) seat negotiations.

Annuar stated that Umno will negotiate with Bersatu as “siblings”, after the former prime minister accused the former party of steam-rolling over the latter.

Salah maklumat Tu YB TUN...MKT umno tak putuskan begitu...Dan insyaallah kami akan berunding secara adik beradik demi utk MENYATUKAN MN Dan menewaskan DAP dan mereka yg berpakat mem,😂bantu DAP https://t.co/OOkdfBKczP — Annuar Musa (@AnnuarMusa) August 27, 2020

“You got the wrong information Tun...Umno’s working council did not decide as such and God willing, we will negotiate as siblings in order to unite Muafakat Nasional and defeat DAP and those who conspired to help DAP,” he wrote on Twitter, referring to Dr Mahathir.

Earlier today, Dr Mahathir, formerly Bersatu’s chairman and founding member had written a symbolic goodbye to Bersatu in a blog posting.

In his blog posting, Dr Mahathir said Bersatu will be left with no seat to contest in the upcoming election as Umno has decided to contest in all constituencies formerly contested by the party.

This follows after Umno Supreme Council member Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin had revealed yesterday that the party’s highest decision-making body had decided that BN would contest all the seats they had lost in the 14th general election.

This includes seats that they lost to Bersatu, either to defection or by losing in marginal votes.

Zahidi added that if Bersatu wanted to contest, they should do so elsewhere.