Tengku Zafrul: Govt planning next phase of economic empowerment in Budget 2021

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz speaks during a news conference at Wisma Bernama in Kuala Lumpur June 11, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — The government has begun planning for the next phase of economic empowerment which will be further elaborated in Budget 2021, Minister of Finance Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz said today.

He said the government is confident that the measures taken through Prihatin and Penjana have demonstrated a positive impact on recovery efforts.

The teams from the Ministry of Finance continued the Jelajah Belanjawan 2021 to the state of Johor on Aug 15-16, 2020 and to the state of Pahang on Aug 25, to seek feedback on the economic recovery package initiatives Prihatin and Penjana.

“At the same time, this platform aims to seek views and proposals leading up to the drafting of Budget 2021 through several engagement sessions with representatives of sectors such as education, pharmaceuticals, agro-based industries as well as female SME entrepreneurs,” he said in the latest Laksana report.

For Budget 2021, feedback from all levels of society is most welcome. The rakyat can start submitting their suggestions through http://belanjawan2021. treasury.gov.my. The portal will be open until Sept 15, 2020.

Bank Negara Malaysia has forecast that the economy will expand between -5.5 per cent to -3.5 per cent this year. It is expected to recover and post a growth of 5.5 per cent to 8 per cent in 2021. — Bernama