Respect and adhere to Dewan Rakyat Standing Orders, Speaker tells lawmakers

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 ― The last day of the current session of the parliamentary sitting was marked by words of advice and “soft” reprimand from the Speaker to lawmakers from both the government and Opposition camps to always respect and adhere to the Dewan Rakyat Standing Orders.

Before adjourning sine die the Second Meeting of the Third Term of the 14th Parliament (2020), Speaker Datuk Azhar Azizan Harun in his speech urged all members of the Parliament to give their full commitment to ensuring a harmonious parliamentary sitting and improving the quality of their debates in the next session.

“I've always heard (MPs) violating Standing Order 23 (1)(c) but I still gave them a chance because I'm also a newbie and if I was too strict, many would complain...but the rules are for all of us,”

“Same goes to Standing Order 23 (1)(j), I've heard questions were asked as not to the character or conduct of a person in his official capacity. Not once but many times,” he said after the winding-up session on the motion to replace the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman.

Standing Order 23(1)(c)states that a question shall not contain any argument, interference, opinion, imputation, epithet or misleading, ironical or offensive expression nor shall a question be frivolous or be asked seeking information on trivial matters.

While Standing Order 23 (1)(j) states that a question shall not be asked as to the character or conduct of any person except in his official or public capacity.

Several MPs stood up and intercepted the speech including Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin (BN-Kinabatangan) who jokingly said: “That's our skill”.

Azhar then replied: “If I punish, that's also a skill”.

“Both parties (the government and opposition) keep accusing and finding the fault of others. He who eats chillies will feel the heat. I would like to advise all MPs to not only read the Standing Orders but also abide by them,” said Azhar.

Meanwhile, he also took the opportunity to wish all a Happy National Day which will be celebrated on Aug 31 as well as the Malaysia Day on September 16. ― Bernama