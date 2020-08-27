PAS Muktamar to be held briefly this year, says vice-president

PAS vice-president Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah says the PAS Muktamar scheduled for September 13 would be held in a brief manner and according to the new norms. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KOTA BARU, Aug 27 ― PAS Muktamar (general assembly) scheduled for September 13 would be held in a brief manner and according to the new norms, after taking into account the current situation of Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

PAS vice-president Datuk Mohd Amar Nik Abdullah said the number of delegations would be limited to only 300 people to comply with the standard operating procedures.

“If in previous years we used to have up to 1,200 delegates, and considering we are still in the recovery movement control order period which may be extended after August, we are taking the initiative to limit the number of attendees to 300 people.

“Other delegates can still follow the live muktamar sessions online,” he said, adding that there would also be no observers as usual.

Earlier, Mohd Amar who is also the Kelantan Deputy Mentri Besar, launched the state-level National Youth Day celebration here.

The 66th PAS Muktamar will be held only for one day on September 13 at the Pusat Tarbiah Islamiah Kelantan (Putik) in Pengkalan Chepa and the women’s wing assembly will be held on September 11 in Kuala Lumpur. The date and location for the youth’s wing assembly is yet to be confirmed. ― Bernama