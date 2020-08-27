PAS eyeing six to 10 seats in Sabah election, says Tuan Ibrahim

On the list of candidates, Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, who is also Environment and Water Minister, said among them were former district officers, university lecturers, engineers and other influential Sabahans. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — PAS hopes to contest six to 10 seats in the Sabah state election next month, says its deputy president, Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man.

He said the Islamic based-party had submitted the list to Muafakat Nasional and Perikatan Nasional for the final say.

“We are trying to negotiate on the number of seats, probably six to 10 seats, compared to the 14th general election (GE14), eight parliamentary and 18 Sabah state seats,” he told Bernama when met recently.

The Sabah Legislative Assembly was dissolved on July 30 to pave the way for a state election which has been fixed for September 26 with the nomination day, September 12.

In GE14, a total of 60 state seats were contested but in July last year, the Dewan Rakyat approved a Bill to increase the number of seats in the Sabah State Legislative Assembly to 73.

On the list of candidates, Tuan Ibrahim, who is also Environment and Water Minister, said among them were former district officers, university lecturers, engineers and other influential Sabahans.

“Our machinery has done its groundwork with charity work being our main focus. So now we are waiting for the outcome of the negotiation (with Muafakat Nasional) which we believe will be finalised soon,” he added.

Tuan Ibrahim also hoped that this time around, history would not repeat itself like when the party lost the battle without winning any seats in Sabah in GE14. — Bernama