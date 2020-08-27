Partial closure of Jalan Istana-Sungai Besi from tomorrow

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Part of the route along Jalan Istana to Sungai Besi towards Seremban (left lane) will be closed from 9pm to 11.59pm, from tomorrow to Sunday.

The Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) in a statement today said the closure is to facilitate road resurfacing works on the flyover along the stretch.

“Road users are advised to observe the safety signs and follow all traffic signage when passing through the stretch,” it said.

For further information, the public can contact DBKL Civil Engineering and Drainage Department at 03-2617 9000. — Bernama