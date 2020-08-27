Nearly 6,000 applications for Penjana aid approved as of Aug 14, says finance minister

Workers prepare their shops for business during the conditional movement control order at Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman in Kuala Lumpur May 5, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — A total of 5,838 applications amounting to RM40.73 million have been approved through the Tekun Business Recovery Scheme (TBRS) under the Economic Recovery Plan (Penjana) as at Aug 14, 2020, an increase from 3,459 applications a week ago.

Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said from that amount, RM22.05 million has been channelled and utilised by 3,053 micro small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

For the Penjana SME Financing, as at Aug 14, a total of 803 applications worth RM234.7 million have been approved, he said in the latest Laksana report today.

For the E-Commerce Campaign for Micro SMEs and SMEs, he said as at Aug 14, a total of 71,000 Micro SMEs have benefited from this initiative, up from 63,000 Micro SMEs a week ago.

“This E-Commerce Campaign is an initiative led by the Malaysian Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) to encourage the use of e-commerce by micro SMEs and SMEs by facilitating the transition to business digitisation through a jointly funded programme between the government and 20 e-commerce platforms.

“The e-commerce platforms involved will provide e-commerce onboarding training facilities, sales subsidies, and sales support services.

“Micro SMEs and local businesses who would like to participate in the campaign can register through www.go-ecommerce.my/PENJANA,” he said.

Meanwhile, for the SME Soft Loans Funds under the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package, he said a sum of RM10.1 billion worth of applications was approved by local banks and accepted by SMEs, which will benefit 22,143 SMEs.

“This amount includes the Special Relief Facility, Automation & Digitalisation Facility, All-Economic Sector Facility and Agrofood Facility funds.

“The Special Relief Facility fund has received a very encouraging response and has been fully utilised. More than 21,000 SMEs throughout Malaysia have received this fund which has helped maintain over 400,000 jobs,” he said.

With the re-start of economic activities, he said SMEs can also apply for financing schemes that are still available through Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) such as the Automation & Digitalisation Facility, All-Economic Sector Facility and Agrofood Facility.

“SMEs can also get other financing through the imSME platform at the link https://imsme.com.my/portal/bm/ which can help match their funding needs to various SME fund providers,” he added. — Bernama