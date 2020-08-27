More than RM600,000 worth of environmental fines issued during Ops Gempur in Perak

Perak Health, Science, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Ahmad Saidi Mohamad Daud speaks during a press conference at RTC Gopeng in Ipoh August 27, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Aug 27 — Perak Health, Science, Environment and Green Technology Committee chairman Ahmad Saidi Mohamad Daud today said that a total of 305 compounds amounting to RM610,000 were issued during the North Zone Ops Gempur to premises that violated environmental guidelines.

Ahmad Saidi said the operation, conducted by the state Environmental Department (JAS) together with other government agencies, was carried out from August 24 to 27 across Perak.

“A total of 54 premises were checked and JAS issued a total of 46 orders in field citations and 47 order notices.

“A total of 305 compounds were issued for discharging toxic waste and two investigation papers were also opened during the operation,” he told reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of Ops Gempur at RTC Gopeng here.

Ahmad Saidi added that JAS also carried out Ops Gerak from August 25 to 27 to ensure that motor vehicles follow the standards of smoke and gas release.

He said the operation was jointly held by the police, Road Transport Department, Highway Patrol Police (EMPV), Malaysian Highway Board, PLUS and National Anti-Drug Agency.

“A total of 127 vehicles, including lorries and cars, were checked during the operation and 18 compounds were issued for various offences,” he said.