Minister: Employers face RM50,000 fine for failure to provide workers with proper housing starting Sept

Human Resources Minister Datuk M. Saravanan is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 20, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Employers who fail to comply with the Workers’ Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities Act 1990 (Act 446) which will be fully enforced on Sept 1 could face a maximum fine of RM50,000 for each offence.

Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri M.Saravanan said the act will be enforced by the Department of Labour of Peninsular Malaysia (JTKSM) to ensure the employers comply with the provision of the laws.

“Beginning next Tuesday, employers must comply with Act 446 by providing proper housing and accommodation as well as other facilities for the workers.

“We will always conduct checks on the industry players to ensure they comply with the Act,” he told reporters after a working visit to Menara Top Glove here yesterday.

Also present was Top Glove Corporation Bhd executive chairman Tan Sri Dr Lim Wee Chai.

The Workers’ Minimum Standards of Housing and Amenities (Amendment) Act 2019 (Act 446), which extends to all employment sectors, providing housing and accommodation for workers, will come into force on June 1 this year.

The previous Act 446 jurisdiction only covered the housing and accommodation aspects of more than 20 acres plantation and mining sectors. — Bernama