Johor police chief says arrest warrants out for two cops who skipped court today ahead of charge with aiding criminal group

Johor police chief Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said the two policemen who were absent were supposed to be prosecuted with six other armed forces officers. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Aug 27 — Arrest warrants have been issued against two policemen who did not present themselves in the Sessions Court in Kota Tinggi today where they were to be charged with assisting members of an organised crime syndicate three years ago.

“The Johor police have conducted investigations on organised crime groups under Sections 130V to 130ZB of the Penal Code.

“The investigation papers have been referred to the Attorney General's Chambers and the decision was to charge the eight enforcement officers comprising six policemen and two armed forces personnel under Section 130W of the Penal Code for assisting a organised crime group,” he said in a statement.

Ayob Khan said a total of 19 law enforcers were arrested in the Op Pintas Selatan and Op Benteng operations from June 12 to 19.

Of that figure, departmental action had been taken against seven, six have been charged while four others are still under investigation with arrest warrants out for the remaining two.