Education Ministry mulls reopening of Muallim district education office, says senior minister

TANJUNG MALIM, Aug 27 ― The Ministry of Education (MOE) is looking into the proposal to reopen the Muallim district education office (PPD) which was closed at the end of last year by the previous government administration.

Senior Minister (Education) Radzi Jidin said that the Muallim PPD was a small-scale PPD, known as a satellite PPD, which was being reviewed for reopening, taking into account the number of schools in the district.

“There are some suggestions pertaining to the satellite PPDs throughout the country that are in the study stage we are not only studying this area but also other areas,” he said when met by reporters here, today.

The issue pertaining to the proposed closure of Muallim PPD was raised by former Slim assemblyman, the late Datuk Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib during the Perak State Legislative Assembly sitting in November, before the PPD was closed in December.

The closure of the office located at the Sekolah Kebangsaan Aminuddin Baki building, involved the transfer of Muallim PPD staff who were relocated to Batang Padang PPD in Tapah.

Barisan Nasional candidate for the Slim state by-election, Mohd Zaidi Aziz also appealed for immediate reopening of Muallim PPD following complaints from residents who had to go to Batang Padang PPD, which is located quite far, to manage their children’s school affairs.

Earlier, Radzi visited a couple who are former teachers, Mohd Nadzri Mohd Nadzir, 62, and Che Rosnah Zainol, 60, at their residence in Bandar Baru, Slim River. ― Bernama