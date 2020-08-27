BN’s support to Perikatan Nasional only involves its MPs and assemblymen, not component parties, says Zahid

Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi says BN component parties, namely Umno, MCA, MIC and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) are not joining PN as its new component parties. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

TANJUNG MALIM, Aug 27 ― Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has stressed again that the support given by Barisan Nasional (BN) to the Perikatan Nasional (PN) government only involves the support from BN members of Parliament and assemblymen, not its component parties.

He said this in response to the announcement made by MIC that it would not be joining PN as its component party but will continue supporting the leadership of the current government.

“BN component parties, namely Umno, MCA, MIC and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) are not joining PN as its new component parties.

“This means that even though PN is registered and validated, MIC will not be part of Perikatan Nasional Protem Committee,” he told reporters when met at the BN Command Centre for the Slim by-election here today.

Earlier, MIC secretary-general Datuk M. Asojan Muniandy was reported as saying that the party had initially agreed to join PN on the assumption that BN and Umno would do the same.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid said he had informed Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin that Umno and PBRS candidates will be using BN logo in the Sabah state election next month.

The Sabah election involving 1.12 million voters has been set on September 26 with the nomination on September 12 and early voting on September 22. ― Bernama