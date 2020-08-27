Bersatu's participation in Muafakat Nasional a step in the right direction, says PAS vice-president

PAS vice-president Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar said that a stronger political consensus would steer the country in a better direction compared with the previous situation. ― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA TERENGGANU, Aug 27 ― The agreement between Umno and PAS to accept Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) participation in the Muafakat Nasional (MN) is a very positive action in strengthening political consensus in the country, said PAS vice-president Datuk Seri Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar.

Ahmad Samsuri, who is also the Terengganu Mentri Besar, said that a stronger political consensus would steer the country in a better direction compared with the previous situation.

He said, “Hence, I think it (political consensus) is welcomed by all parties, including among the people as well ... I have read a survey conducted on this matter and the result found that there is a high percentage expecting that political consensus between these three parties can be realised and ‘Alhamdulillah’ (praise be to Allah) I am very excited with this latest development.”

He said this to reporters after witnessing the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) and Husa Network Sdn Bhd to establish cooperation between Bernama Radio and Manis FM here today.

Asked whether the latest development would cause disagreement among the grassroots, Ahmad Samsuri said that the leadership of the three political parties should play a role in giving explanations to their respective supporters.

“It is bound to happen for new things like this to require an orientation of understanding and so on, similar to situations when our children go to school on the first day and the first week. ‘InsyaAllah’ (God willing) after a month or so, everything will be calm and compatible.

“Similarly in this political consensus it is a new thing in our society, so there must be an adjustment or modification of understanding and way of acting in our society.

“The most important thing is the role of the highest leadership of each party to provide information to all supporters so that they will have a better understanding pertaining to this decision for the sake of better political consensus for the country,” he said. ― Bernama