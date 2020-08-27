32 1MDB-related cases still pending in courts, says law minister

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said that thus far, a total of 34 cases related to 1MDB and SRC International have been brought to the court and of the total, 32 cases are still pending. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — The Attorney General’s Chambers is committed to bringing to justice any individual who commits any criminal offence related to the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) scandal, regardless of race, position, lineage or political affiliation.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Takiyuddin Hassan said that thus far, a total of 34 cases related to 1MDB and SRC International have been brought to the court and of the total, 32 cases are still pending.

He said this in a written reply to an oral question from Lim Kit Siang (DAP-Iskandar Puteri) who wanted to know whether the government was still committed to bringing to justice those responsible for the country losing billions of ringgit due to the 1MDB scandal.

“Any money and assets related to this case which have been or will be seized and returned to the government, will be credited into the 1MDB asset recovery account,” Takiyuddin said. — Bernama