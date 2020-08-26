Works Ministry projects among 101 awarded via direct negotiations under Pakatan, says minister

Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof is pictured at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 23, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Some Works Ministry projects were among the 101 projects worth RM6.61 billion reportedly awarded through direct negotiations by the previous government, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

“There were some such projects (involving the ministry) under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government. Yes, I can confirm that,” he told reporters after the handing over and official opening of the Middle Ring Road 2 (MRR2) upgrading project at the Taman Melati junction in Gombak here today.

He was commenting on Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Tengku Abdul Aziz’s revelation in the Dewan Rakyat on Monday that the PH administration had approved 101 government projects or acquisitions worth RM6.61 billion through direct negotiations during its 22-month rule.

Fadillah said the ministry was still checking the details to determine the actual costs of these projects.

Preliminary information obtained by the ministry showed that these projects were not classified under “special circumstances” but were part of the normal process or requests, he added.

“However, we are proceeding with some of the projects after seeing the basis for the projects,” he said.

Fadillah said the ministry would give its full cooperation to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) investigation into allegations regarding the award of these projects through direct negotiations.

It was reported that MACC had received several memorandums from non-governmental organisations on the issue and that it would get a list of the 101 projects from the Finance Ministry. — Bernama