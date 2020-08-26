Wee: Leaders, elected reps should set example by wearing helmets during election campaigns

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong speaks during a press conference at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur July 15, 2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Leaders and elected representatives are advised to set an example by wearing a helmet while riding a motorcycle, including during election campaigns.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said, Section 114 of the Road Transport Act 1987 could be imposed on any government or opposition leader and elected representative, who violated the act.

If the YB (Yang Berhormat) wants to submit any available evidence, I will ask the Road Transport Department (RTD) to conduct an investigation according to standard operating procedures (SOP), but Notice 114 (interview notice under Section 114 of the Road Transport Act 1987) must be issued and must be backed by solid evidence.

I will ask the authorities or enforcement to conduct (an investigation), this is for both parties regardless whether opposition or government. This is also an advocacy process, so from now on I ask anyone campaigning in the state election and by-election, to set an example by wearing a helmet,” he said while winding up the debate on the Road Transport (Amendment) Bill 2020.

Wee also said, the time has come to make it compulsory to wear helmets on all types of roads as stipulated in the act.

Earlier during the debate session on the bill, Anthony Loke Siew Fong (PH-Seremban) raised the issue of some leaders from the government bloc, not wearing helmets when riding motorcycles while campaigning, for the Slim state by-election, recently.

Loke also showed pictures related to this.

Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim (BN-Baling) who interrupted Wee during the winding up, also said that some opposition leaders also committed the similar offence. — Bernama