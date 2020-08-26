Sibu traffic cop who kicked biker under probe, IGP says after viral video

IGP Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador speaks to reporters after a police conference in George Town August 26, 2020. ― Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Aug 26 — An investigation is underway on a traffic policeman on duty caught on camera kicking a motorcyclist on the road, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador said today.

He said the officer’s action was not reflective of the force and urged the public to be fair to the police even as he gave an assurance that action will be taken.

“I watched the video that was shared on social media and I believed that what the policeman did was an unplanned reaction,” he said in a press conference after launching a police conference at a hotel here.

He advised all policemen on duty to remain calm and be patient at all times.

“We must work in accordance with the law and I hope our officers will not be discouraged by the public’s criticisms,” he said.

A video clip of a policeman who kicked at a motorcyclist, causing the latter to fall on the road went viral on social media yesterday, resulting in an outpouring of criticism against the officer.

The incident allegedly happened during an operation called “Op Motosikal” at Jalan Temple in Sibu, Sarawak at about 12.15pm yesterday.