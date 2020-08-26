PAS reps to fill vacant councillor posts, says Johor MB

Johor Umno chief and Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad (left) and his PAS counterpart Abdullah Husin (right) speak to reporters after jointly chairing the state Muafakat Nasional steering committee meeting in Johor Baru August 26, 2020. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Aug 26 — The Johor government will soon appoint PAS representatives to fill-up the vacant councillor positions in all 16 local councils in the state, Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad said today.

He said the decision was made to include representatives from the Islamist party after it was discussed at the Johor Muafakat Nasional (MN) steering committee meeting held at Seri Malaysia Hotel here today.

“Following the decision, all local councillors’ positions in the state will be filled with representatives from Umno, PAS as well as Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu),” he said after chairing the meeting with Johor PAS commissioner Abdullah Husin.

Hasni, who is also Johor Umno liaison committee chairman and state Barisan Nasional (BN) chief, said the appointment shows no discord between the two parties, once political adversaries.

Abdullah said he welcomed the inclusion of PAS representatives in the local councils.

The vacancies came about after the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan government in February.