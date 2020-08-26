Not even grim darkness of Covid-19 can dim Malaysians’ spirit of unity and caring, says minister

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said the people have shown that they are a caring society and, together with the government, even extended a helping hand, especially during the MCO in March. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — The Covid-19 pandemic may have left a big impact on the country, especially on its economy but, on the positive side, it has also strengthened the spirit of unity among Malaysians.

Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said the people have shown that they are a caring society and, together with the government, even extended a helping hand, especially during the movement control order (MCO) in March.

He explained that Covid-19 had highlighted the goodness of the people, whether individually or as a group, which aptly ties in with this year’s National Day theme of Malaysia Prihatin (Malaysia Cares).

“I agree that Covid-19 has made the good deeds of all Malaysians stand out. Actually, Malaysia Prihatin symbolises the positive life values shown by the people of this nation.

“Take for example the (caring nature of) fashion designers who collaborated with a group of 20 youngsters to sew personal protective equipment (PPE) for the Kuala Lumpur Hospital (HKL) during the early stages when the country faced the Covid-19 threat,” he said in an interview on Bernama TV’s Ruang Bicara programme today.

Saifuddin also praised the actions of several non-governmental organisations (NGOs) who delivered food as well as the caring nature showed by individuals to their neighbours throughout the pandemic.

Touching on the different celebration for the National Month compared to previous years, Saifuddin said Malaysians have a high spirit of independence and such good appreciation in expressing their patriotic spirit in their own way.

He said that although there won’t be any big celebrations, Malaysians should carry out activities which could illuminate the spirit of independence that could then be shared on social media.

He also called on Malaysians to further enliven the celebration of this year’s National Day through their own creativity via social media, such as recording themselves singing the national anthem Negaraku with their families.

He said Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin will address the nation on August 30.

The Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, will grace the National Day celebration at Dataran Pahlawan on August 31 and receive the salute from members of the security forces before giving the royal address, which will be broadcast live.

“Normally, there is no royal address on National Day, but, because 50 years ago, we had the Yang di-Pertuan Agong declare Rukun Negara on Aug 31, so in conjunction with the 50th anniversary celebration, (of Rukun Tetangga), we want to have a royal address,” he said. — Bernama