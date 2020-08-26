Make public report on Khairuddin’s breach of Covid-19 quarantine SOP, DAP’s Lim Kit Siang tells PM

Lim said he was shocked that top MOH officials were in the dark until last week about Khairuddin’s violation of home quarantine rules. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — DAP’s Lim Kit Siang today urged Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin to make public the report on the Health Ministry’s (MOH) internal investigation into Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali’s breach of Covid-19 quarantine regulations.

The Iskandar Putri MP described as “shocking” the admission by Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah that top MOH officials were in the dark until last week about Khairuddin’s violation of home quarantine rules.

“Equally astounding is that an internal investigation into the series of events following the minister’s July 7 return from Turkey has been kept as a secret from the public,” he said in a statement.

Lim said the report should be made public as Dr Noor Hisham yesterday said that he had received the full report of what transpired.

Khairuddin’s first nasopharyngeal swab sample was taken on the day of his return from Turkey. This was found to be negative. Subsequently, a second and third Covid-19 test also showed negative results.

Last week, Seputeh MP Teresa Kok claimed that the minister did not undergo the mandatory 14-day quarantine after his trip to Turkey.

As a result, Khairuddin, who is also a PAS central committee member, was heavily criticised across the board for failing to comply with the SOPs set by the authorities, in particular defying the quarantine instructions for Malaysians returning from abroad.

Lim said Khairuddin’s actions have also triggered an online petition calling for his resignation as a Cabinet minister, which the former claimed had received 50,000 signatures to date.

“Mohd Khairuddin completely misread the public mood and sentiment when he expressed his apology and his ‘donation’ of his salary as a minister from May to August to the Covid-19 Fund as if money is the answer to what is morally right and wrong, together with the growing abomination of double standards in Malaysian public life,” he said.