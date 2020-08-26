Johor religious department deputy director and officer claim trial to cheating RM100,000

The charges were under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating. — Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, Aug 26 — A former Johor Islamic Religious Department (JAINJ) deputy director and officer claimed trial at the Sessions Court here today to charges of deceiving the owner of a book printing company involving a loss of RM100,000 about four years ago.

The two accused, attached to the department’s education division, pleaded not guilty before Judge Kamarudin Kamsun after the charges were read separately.

According to the charge sheet, Mohd Nasir Amir, 58, was charged with three counts of cheating which prompted the owner of the company to hand over RM50,000 separately for payment of contributions to the Johor Religious Department Education Division Welfare Body.

The accused was charged with committing the offence from February 29 to September 30, 2016 between 7.30pm and 11.30pm at several different locations in Johor Baru.

Meanwhile, the second accused, Mohd Fauzi Arshad, 52, who is also a former JAINJ education division officer, was charged with one count of cheating and deceiving the same individual with a sum of RM50,000 allegedly for the royalty payment of the authors of Buku Latihan Aktiviti (BLA) issued by the Johor Religious Teachers Association.

The accused was charged with committing the offence from April 18 to 20, 2016 at the Iskandar Islamic Centre.

The charges were under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.

Kamarudin set bail at RM15,000 for both accused with one surety and the accused are required to report to the nearest Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) office every month.

The prosecution was conducted by MACC public prosecutor Zander Lim, while the two accused were represented by lawyer Rosli Kamaruddin.

The court set September 29 for the re-mention date.